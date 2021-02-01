US billionaire buys SpaceX flight to orbit with 3 others

In this undated image provided St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Jared Isaacman pauses while speaking about his enthusiasm for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and his spaceflight called Inspiration4, in Memphis, Tenn. Isaacman, a billionaire who made a fortune in tech and fighter jets is buying an entire SpaceX flight and plans to take three people with him to circle the globe this year. Isaacman announced Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that he aims to use the trip to raise more than $200 million for St. Jude. (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. billionaire is buying an entire SpaceX flight for himself and three people to circle the globe.

The deal announced Monday is the latest for private space travel.

Pennsylvania entrepreneur Jared Isaacman aims to use the trip to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At the same time, he’ll be fulfilling a dream to fly in space.

He’s offering the three other seats in the SpaceX capsule to a St. Jude’s health care worker, a donor to St. Jude’s, and a customer of his credit card processing business.

The orbital mission is planned for October.

According to The Associated Press, Isaacman bought an ad that’ll publicize the mission that’ll air during the Super Bowl.

Isaacman said the other passengers that’ll be onboard SpaceX will be announced next month.