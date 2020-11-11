UPS reportedly relaxes rules on beards, natural Black hairstyles

FILE – The UPS logo is seen on a delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, July 19, 2010. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, the shipping company reportedly changed its stance on employee appearance, including lifting a longstanding ban on facial hair and allowing natural Black hairstyles like Afros and braids. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

UPS has reportedly relaxed its rules on facial hair and now allowing natural Black hairstyles.

According to CNN and the Wall Street Journal, the rules on facial hair were that beards were not allowed for most employees, and the company limited mustaches to above the lip’s crease.

The shipping company also stated men couldn’t have hair below the collar and no afros or braids.

UPS geared the old guidelines more towards drivers and other staff who interacted with the public, the WSJ reported.

On Wednesday, the shipping company eliminated those strict rules on people’s appearance, along with gender-specific regulations, including regulations like the length of the uniform’s shorts.