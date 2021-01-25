United launches new Travel-Ready Center to help passengers travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

United Airlines has agreed not to furlough any of its pilots until at least June 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

United Airlines becomes the first major airline to integrate a way for passengers to review COVID-19 requirements, find local testing options, and upload any required records while traveling domestically and internationally – all in one place.

On Monday, the airliner announced the Travel-Ready Center launch, which is available through its website and app.

“While pre-travel testing and documentation are key to safely reopening global travel, we know it can be confusing for customers when they’re preparing for a flight,” said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer, in a press release. “Starting today, our ‘Travel-Ready Center’ gives customers a personalized, step-by-step guide of what is needed for their trip, a simple way to upload required documents and quickly get their boarding pass, fully integrated within our app and website.”

United said they’ll add more features to the Travel-Ready Center platform over the coming weeks, including ways to schedule a COVID-19 test, ways to live-chat with a customer service agent, and review details about requirements while traveling abroad.

Travelers over the age of 18 will be provided details to let them know they meet the necessary needs to board their flight, including any additional requirements for connecting flights, United said.

United said any documents uploaded would be reviewed and verified by designated personnel.

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require all international travelers to the U.S. to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding their flight beginning Tuesday.