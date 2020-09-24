United Airlines introduces interactive map search tool

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

United Airlines has rolled out a feature that will help travelers find less expensive ticket options.

With the help of Google’s flight search enterprise technology, the airliner introduced its interactive map feature.

The map will allow travelers to search for inexpensive tickets anywhere in the US by asking you how much you want to spend, where you are flying from, and if you are open to dates.

“We’ve reinvented the way people search for flights and introduced something new for our customers that is simpler, provides better results, and is easy to use,” said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer in a press release. “Leveraging the power of Google’s Flight Search technology, we are able to provide an all-in-one solution that streamlines the search process and allows our customers to more easily find the flights that work best for them.”

If you are a member of its Mileage Plus program, you’ll be able to use the “Where I’ve Been” feature, which will show you what trips you’ve already taken on United.