Uber to offer free, discounted rides for people to get vaccinated

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Uber Outlook

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Ride-hailing company Uber is offering people free and discounted rides if they need a lift to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

In a press release, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company offers 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure people get vaccinated, especially those who face a barrier getting there.

Khosrowshahi said they are partnering with the National Urban League, the Morehouse School of Medicine, and the National Action Network because the organizations are tied to communities of color that have been “disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.”

A date when this is to kickoff has not been announced.

