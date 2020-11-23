Uber, Lyft awarded multi-year federal transportation contract

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Uber, Lyft awarded multi-year federal transportation contract

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved raising the minimum pay for Uber and Lyft drivers on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Uber and Lyft have been awarded a five-year federal contract, estimated to be worth up to $810 million, according to various reports.

The contract was awarded Monday by the General Services Administration, according to both companies.

Although federal employees could use Uber and Lyft in the past, the contract will allow the ride-sharing companies to formally work with federal agencies to launch and promote their services to their roughly 4 million employees.

“The expansion of our customer base to include government is a natural next step for us, and we’re proud to help federal agencies tackle some of the biggest administrative challenges they face,” Ronnie Gurion, global head of Uber for Business, said in a statement to The Hill.

The contracts were tentatively awarded to Uber and Lyft in April, following a multi-year negotiation process. At the time, according to reports, the GSA said they were able to negotiate discounts between two and four percent.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs