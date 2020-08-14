U.S.-Canada border closure extended until at least Sept. 21

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Sept. 21, Canadian Emergency Minister Bill Blair said in a tweet on Friday.

The border has been closed since the pandemic began, and the closure is re-evaluated every 30 days.

The ban on non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 20, was set to expire on Aug. 21.

Travel restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.

Family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents can cross the border into Canada but must stay in the country for at least 15 days.

