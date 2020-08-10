U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May, BTS says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics released preliminary data on Monday, which shows U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May.

According to the news release, BTS said data collected showed that 16.3 million passengers flew on large airlines in June, up from 8.4 million on all U.S. airlines in May.

The BTS said airlines carried 80% fewer passengers in June than it did exactly one year ago.

The data was by 20 airlines that carry 90% of the passengers, the agency said.

“June 2020 was the second consecutive month that the annual decrease in the number of U.S. airline passengers was less than annual change in the previous month,” BTS reported.

According to the agency, preliminary data showed a 77% decline in domestic passengers between June 2019 to June 2020 following more substantial annual reductions in May (88%) and April (96%).

Preliminary data showed that international passengers on U.S. airlines declined 96% from June 2019 to June 2020, following annual decreases of 99% in April and 98% in May, the agency said.

BTS says final U.S. airline traffic reports for June will be released on Sept. 11.

International data by origin and destination, which is under a six-month confidentiality restriction, will be released on Dec. 10, the agency said.