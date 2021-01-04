Two parachuters leap from top of Nashville skyscraper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say two men base jumped from the roof of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville on New Year’s Day.

According to an incident report from te Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers responded to the Grand Hyatt on Broadway around 7 p.m. local time. Security told officers the men had been at the rooftop bar, then approached the building ledge and jumped over.

“It caused mass panic and patrons for the bar began screaming,” the report said.

It goes on to say the men parachuted across the road and landed in an adjacent parking lot. They got into a parked vehicle and drove off.

Security told police the suspects may have been hotel guests. They are believed to have returned to the hotel, but this is not confirmed.

The police report states the suspects are at-large.

This story was originally published by Kelsey Keny on WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.