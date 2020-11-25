Twitter reopening applications for people to apply for verified badge

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, the social media giant announced through a blog post that they are working on a new verification policy and are inviting feedback from the public before they implement it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter is reopening its application for people to apply for a verified badge.

The social media giant announced through a blog post that they are working on a new verification policy and are inviting feedback from the public before they implement it.

Accounts that would be eligible for having a blue badge next to their name would work in government, non-profits, news, entertainment, sports, and those described as “influential individuals.”

Twitter said they’ve added proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from inactive accounts or remove badges from accounts that repeatedly violate Twitter rules.

The public feedback period will last from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8, Twitter stated on its FAQ.

Twitter said they’ll begin to enforce the new policy on Dec. 17.