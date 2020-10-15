Twitter went out for several hours on Thursday

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter said Tuesday, July 21, 2020 it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter users across the US reported the social media was out on Thursday evening. The outage was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. ET, but the service began to recover within two hours.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

“We are continuing to monitor the issue, and things appear to have returned to normal. For streams, if your connection was maintained during this period, you should have received available data since this issue also affected the publishing side of Twitter. If you disconnected at all, a Replay will recover any Tweets during your disconnect, and the volume is likely to be very small,” Twitter said Thursday evening.

According to Down Detector, the outage occurred nationally among thousands of users.

