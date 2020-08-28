Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Hal Singer, dead at 100

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Renowned Tulsa saxophonist and Race Massacre survivor, Hal Singer, has died, just a few months shy of his 101st birthday.

The French city of Chatou announced the news of his death. Singer resided in the town for more than 20 years.

“Weakened in recent years, Hal Singer has passed out peacefully surrounded by his wife and family,” the release stated.

Singer, who was born in Tulsa on Oct. 8, 1919, would go on to have an “exceptional 70-year career, from Duke Ellington to Ray Charles, to Billie Holiday,” the release said.

According to the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame website, Singer topped the R&B charts in Sept. 1948 with his instrumental recording “Corn Bread.”

“The City just lost a friend, an artist, and a great man,” the release concluded. “We extend our condolences to his family.”