TSA screens more than 1M travelers for fifth-straight day

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TSA coronavirus protections

FILE – In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Americans appear to be continuing to travel, despite warnings from public health officials to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration reported its third-busiest day of the pandemic by screening 1.16 million travelers.

This marks the fifth day in a row that more than a million travelers have gone through airport security checkpoints in the U.S.

According to the data tracker, TSA has screened more than a million people in nine of the last 12 days, with Sunday being the single busiest day since the pandemic began back in March.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Georgia voting law: Rev. Al Sharpton breaks down boycott by opposition

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire