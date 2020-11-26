TSA screened more travelers on Thanksgiving eve than any day since March

National News

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
A TSA agent assist a travel at a security checkpoint at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it screened more travelers on the day before Thanksgiving than any day since March 16, around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced on Twitter Thursday that the administration screened 1,070,967 people at its checkpoints nationwide on Wednesday.

“It’s the highest volume since March 16 and only the 4th time passenger throughput has topped 1 million since that date,” wrote Farbstein.

Still, air travel is significantly down, compared to in 2019. Last year, TSA says 2,602,631 people were screened on Thanksgiving eve. That’s more than double the amount screened this year.

As coronavirus cases spike throughout the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising not to travel to visit loved ones this Thanksgiving. Officials want Americans to avoid spreading the coronavirus, especially to those most vulnerable, like the elderly.

Instead, the CDC is suggesting that Americans should stay home and celebrate turkey day with the people they live with.

“Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” the CDC says.

