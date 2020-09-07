TSA reports its busiest travel day since March

TSA agents help travelers as they clear security for flights out of Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Airports were busy this holiday weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA says it screened almost a million people on Friday, a record-high since the pandemic began.

In comparison, they saw double that number the year before.

The TSA says they saw fewer people on Saturday, only about 500,000 people traveled that day.