TSA plans to hire 6,000 security screening officers

Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Transportation Security Administration is looking to fill over 6,000 new airport security screener positions by summer 2021.

“TSOs are a critical first-line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations in a press release. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

The move comes as TSA looks to recruit new employees as Americans get vaccinated and return to travel by air.

TSA will look to fill the positions at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

The agency is looking for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employees’ benefits include access to medical coverage, vacation, sick leave, and retirement plans.