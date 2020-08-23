TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

National News

by: Scripps National / Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

Various areas of the southern coast felt the effects of Tropical Storm Laura has it traveled west at about 18 miles per hour and with winds of 50 miles per hour, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Saturday, August. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura has knocked utilities out as it batters Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast later in the week, also as a hurricane.

It would be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900.

On Saturday, the storms dumped rain on Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, while the other swept into the gulf through the gap between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles