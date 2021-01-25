Trump’s ‘Office of the Former President’ opens in Florida

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former President Donald Trump has formally opened his new post-presidency headquarters called the “Office of the Former President” on Monday in Florida.

According to the office, it will be headquartered near his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, and will be responsible for managing his correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities.

The office is paid for under the General Services Administration, as the federal government provides funding for office space and staff for former presidents. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are also afforded post-presidency resources. Post-presidency officers allow for former presidents to formally continue their advocacy and public activism.

This is among the many perks offered to former presidents, which also include health care, pensions, Secret Service protection and travel expenses.