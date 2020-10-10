Trump’s doctor says president no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus

With two bandages on his hand, President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump’s physician said in a memo released by the White House Saturday night that the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting the CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” wrote physician Sean Conley.

Conley said it’s been 10 days since Trump began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, he’s been fever-free for “well over 24 hours” and all symptoms have “improved.”

He said an assortment of advanced diagnostic tests reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.

“In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA,” wrote Conley.

The doctor said that he will continue to monitor Trump “clinically” as he returns to an active schedule.

The president has already announced that he plans to hold a rally in Florida on Friday as he ramps his re-election campaign back up. Saturday, he held an event at the White House, speaking to an audience from a balcony.

