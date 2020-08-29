Trump traveling ‘to be with those’ in hurricane-hit states

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to tour damage from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is traveling to Louisiana and Texas Saturday to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura.

The visit comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term.

A White House spokesman says Trump is traveling Saturday “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.

The Category 4 storm slammed the Gulf Coast, leaving at least 14 dead and wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding.

