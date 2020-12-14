Trump supporters asked to donate $3M to buy his childhood home in Queens

Queens

  • Trumps Boyhood Home
    In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, sunlight filters through a window in a study in the house where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spent his early childhood in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Trump’s first boyhood home in New York City is going on the auction block with an opening bid of $849,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    This Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, shows a bedroom in the house where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spent his early childhood in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Trump’s first boyhood home in New York City is going on the auction block with an opening bid of $849,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    This Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, shows a bedroom in the house where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spent his early childhood in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Trump’s first boyhood home in New York City is going on the auction block with an opening bid of $849,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    This Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, shows the kitchen in the house where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spent time in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Trump’s first boyhood home in New York City is going on the auction block with an opening bid of $849,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    The living room of President-elect Donald Trump's childhood home is shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York, shortly before the house was put up for auction by Paramount Realty. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is being offered three days before Trump takes the oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    An old stove is shown on the porch of Donald Trump's boyhood home, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, the the Queens borough of New York. Developer Fred Trump, the president-elects father, built the home in 1940. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Trump Boyhood Home Auction
    Built-in bookcases are shown in the boyhood home of Donald Trump, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. Developer Fred Trump, the president-elects father, built the home in 1940. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Trump Boyhood Home
    FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017 file photo shows the boyhood home of President Donald Trump in New York. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is on Airbnb and is being offered for $725 a night. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

QUEENS, NY — The childhood home of President Donald Trump in Queens, New York is reportedly for sale. A real estate agency is asking Trump supporters to donate to help purchase the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, to show their “love.”

“Love Trump? Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor!” a GoFundMe page reads.

The Tudor-style home along Wareham Place failed to sell at auction last year, and is listed for sale. Paramount Realty USA started the GoFundMe page to raise donations, with a goal of $3 million. As of Monday morning, they had around $6,500.

“We are raising funds to buy President Trump’s childhood home for him, or a charity of his choosing, as a token of appreciation. What happens to the historic property is up to him!” the group states in the description of their fundraiser.

The group lists possible uses for Trump’s childhood home, including as a presidential library, national historic site, trophy property or house of worship.

In September 2016, President Trump told tv host Jimmy Fallon “that’s really sad looking at that, I want to buy it, I want to buy it,” when Fallon informed the president his childhood home was for sale and showed images of it.

According to Paramount Realty, the home sold in 2017 for about $2.14 million. For a brief time, Airbnb listed the home as available to rent for roughly $700/night after the 2017 sale.

Online home listing sites have details of the home, now for sale again, including images of the interior of the home with what appears to be a cut-out of President Trump. The home appears to be listed for $2.9 million.

Trump lived at the home from birth to around age 4, when his family moved to another home adjacent to the Wareham Place property.

