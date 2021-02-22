Trump set to make first appearance after leaving the White House

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

A spokesman for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, confirms that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

Although Trump has not given any public speeches, he did phone into several Fox News shows last week. Trump’s reach has largely been muted due to bans on multiple social media platforms for spreading false information regarding the 2020 presidential election.