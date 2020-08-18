Trump says he will officially pardon Susan B. Anthony for voting prior to ratification of 19th Amendment

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
'Objection!': Susan B. Anthony museum responds to Trump pardon
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would sign a pardon for suffragette Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 after she voted in a presidential election. She was arrested about a week later and eventually convicted of “knowingly, wrongfully, and unlawfully” voting without the right to do so. She was fined $100, a fine which she promised to never pay.

While Anthony never did pay her fine, her conviction for voting illegally has remained on the books for nearly 150 years.

Anthony died in 1906 — 14 years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Fourteen other women voted alongside Anthony in the election. They were also charged but never faced trial.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief