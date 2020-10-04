Trump ready to get back out onto the campaign trail

President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump is itching to get back out onto the campaign trail — and even attend the second presidential debate — if his doctors clear him to travel.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump is “very hopeful about getting out there in short order when the doctors deem it appropriate.”

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday, two days after debating Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland and two weeks to the day before their next scheduled face-off in Miami.

He has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon. He briefly left the hospital Sunday, riding in a vehicle to greet supporters gathered outside.

On Sunday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said an email had been sent out to White House staff saying they should “not come to work if they have symptoms.”

White House staff just got an email telling them not to come to work if they have symptoms. If they develop them, they’re told to go home and contact their primary care provider. “Staff should not go to the White House Medical Unit clinic for any Covid-19 testing inquiries.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

In a press conference Sunday, President Trump’s Physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump experienced “two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. I recommended the President he try some supplemental oxygen and see how he responds.”

Dr. Conley said Trump could be released from Walter Reed as early as Monday.