Trump, Biden most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020

In an election year, it probably comes as no surprise that the two most tweeted about people in the world this year were the two top presidential candidates.

According to Twitter’s annual year-end review, President Donald Trump was the most-tweeted about person in 2020, one spot ahead of President-elect Joe Biden.

The third-most tweeted about person was George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. His death sparked renewed nationwide protests and calls of police reform.

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, was the fourth-most tweeted about person in 2020.

Former President Barack Obama was the fifth-most tweeted about person in 2020.

Meanwhile, the most liked tweet of 2020 was from the account of Chadwick Boseman on August 28, announcing the “Black Panther” star’s death. The tweet, which had 7.6 million Twitter likes, was the most-liked tweet in the history of the social media platform.

Twitter said that #COVID19 was the most tweeted about hashtag in 2020. #StayHome made the list at No. 3.

