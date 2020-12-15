Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance the federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

That could set up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Trump has been angry that outgoing Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the investigation into Hunter Biden.

He’s consulted on the potential for a special counsel with top White House officials and outside allies. Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the younger Biden, Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own baseless claims of election fraud.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning