Trump administration pardons Alice Marie Johnson

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump said Friday that the White House was issuing a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who spent more than 20 years in prison for a first-time non-violent drug sentence.

In 1993, Johnson was arrested in Memphis and charged in with several drug and money laundering charges. She was convicted and sentenced to life in prison three years later.

A few years ago, reality TV star and criminal justice reform Kim Kardashian began publicly advocating for Johnson’s release. Her advocacy reached the White House, and in 2018, Trump commuted her sentence, giving freeing her from prison after more than two decades.

Johnson was reportedly at the White House Friday for the pardon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.