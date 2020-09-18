Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the eastern Atlantic, uses last NHC name of 2020

National News

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the eastern Atlantic, becomes last NHC named storm of 2020

An image from NOAA showing Wilfred’s path.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, becoming the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning are near 40 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph.

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and “Wilfred” is the last name on the Hurricane Center’s list of storm names for the season.

If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking Tropical Depression 22 off the coast of Mexico.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill