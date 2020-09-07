Tropical Storm Paulette forms in Atlantic Ocean, experts watching tropical depression 18

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hurricane season continues to be active with the formation of a new tropical storm and a depression in the last 12 hours.

Tropical depression 17 formed Sunday night in the Atlantic and became Tropical Storm Paulette just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The storm has 40 mph winds with higher gusts and is moving west, northwest at 3 mph.

Paulette is the earliest forming 16th named storm on record, breaking an old record set by Philippe on September 17, 2005, according to hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach.

A slow-motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight. Paulette is then forecast to move a little faster and generally westward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early indications are it may curve before it reaches the Bahamas, but we will keep an eye on it just in case. It may interact with tropical depression 18, located behind it, which also formed Monday morning.

Paulette’s path and/or intensity might change because of its proximity to tropical depression 18.

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

Tropical depression 18 also looks like it may curve early but bears watching in the upcoming week. If it becomes a tropical storm, its name would be Rene.

An area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop into a weak system as it moves toward the Carolinas. It will not have an impact on our weather.

Tropical Storm #Paulette Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Paulette Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2020

Another area, a few days out from even exiting the African coastline, has a low chance to develop right now but will increase in the upcoming days as it gets closer to coming off the coast.

This story originally reported by James Wieland on wptv.com.