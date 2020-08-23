Tropical Storm Laura brings life-threatening flash flooding over Dominican Republic, Haiti

National News

by: WFTS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Storm Laura brings life-threatening flash flooding over Dominican Republic, Haiti
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center said.

ABC ACTION NEWS HURRICANE CENTER

As of the 5 p.m. update, Laura is about 50 miles south of Guantanamo, Cuba, according to NHC. The system is packing 60 mph winds and is moving west at 21 mph.

Laura is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night, NHC said.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says intensity is a major question mark for Laura.

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Fourteen also formed over the Caribbean Sea. It’s also expected to develop into Tropical Storm Marco on Friday, according to NHC.

Meanwhile, Marco strengthened into a hurricane Saturday afternoon, Marco does not pose a threat to Florida.

QUICK TIPS TO HELP YOU PREPARE FOR A HURRICANE

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning:* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Samana to the border with Haiti* Entire coast of the Haiti* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands * Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Watch:* Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

This story was first reported by Emily McCain at WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles