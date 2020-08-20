Tropical depression forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Laura by Thursday night

WFTS Staff

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed over the Atlantic late Wednesday night, and according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) the storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura on Thursday.

Thirteen is about 830 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC’s 8 a.m. update. The system is packing 35 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

Denis Phillips, the Chief Meteorologist at Scripps station WFTS in Tampa, Florida, says the track and intensity of the storm are likely to change several times over the next three to four days.

“The bottom line, remember, ‘The trend is your friend’ when it comes to model data. We don’t overreact to changes that are favorable for us, or unfavorable for us. Again, it goes with the territory,” Phillips said.

Watches and Warnings:
Tropical Storm Watch:

  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Emily McCain on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

