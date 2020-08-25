Travelers can change flight without fee before Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast, airlines say

Passengers arriving at George Bush Intercontinental Airport wear face masks Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Houston. Fewer people are flying this Memorial Day holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Several major airlines are allowing travelers who are flying to or from the Gulf Coast to change their flight without a fee before Hurricane Laura hits.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday evening.

Per WFTS, Hurricane Laura will become a “major” Category 3 storm once it reaches landfall.

As travelers plan ahead of the storm, United, Southwest, Delta, American Airlines, and Spirit are allowing customers to adjust their flights without paying any additional charges.

Listed below are the criteria the airlines listed to change flights:

AMERICAN

The airlines will waive your change fee if you bought your ticket by Aug. 25 to fly out between Aug. 25-27, and rebooked between Aug. 25-31.

Passengers must also not change their origin or destination city and travel in the same cabin.

Alexandria, Louisiana (AEX)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR)

Beaumont / Port Arthur, Texas (BPT)

Gulfport / Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)

Houston Hobby (HOU)

Key West, Florida (EYW)

Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT)

Lake Charles, Louisiana (LCH)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

Monroe, Louisiana (MLU)

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Shreveport, Louisiana (SHV)

DELTA

If passengers were scheduled to fly into the Gulf Coast between Aug. 25-27, you are eligible for a no-fee one-time flight change, but must be booked by Aug. 30. The rescheduled trip must also take place by Aug. 30.

Alexandria, Louisiana (AEX)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR)

Gulfport / Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)

Houston Hobby (HOU)

Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT)

Monroe, Louisiana (MLU)

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Shreveport, Louisiana (SHV)

SOUTHWEST

Due to the storm, customers flying to or from New Orleans between Aug. 24-27 and Houston between Aug. 25-27 may see their flight delayed, canceled, or diverted. If you have a holding reservation to either of those two cities, you can rebook “in the original class of service” or on standby within two weeks of your “original date of travel between the original city-pairs” without any cost.

Monday-Thursday, Aug. 24-27 New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 25-27 Houston, Texas (HOU)



SPIRIT

Spirit says it would waive fare difference and modification charges through Sept. 2 if guests are booked to travel between Aug. 25-27 to, from, or through Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) or New Orleans (MSY).

After Sept. 2, the airline says the modification charge will be waived, but a fare difference may apply.

UNITED

United says it would waive the change fees and difference in fare if you booked your ticket by Aug. 24 and were scheduled to fly Aug. 26-27. You must reschedule on or before Sept. 1, but travel between the first cities and in the original cabin.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR)

Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas (BPT)

Gulfport, Mississippi (GPT)

Houston, Texas (IAH)

Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT)

Lake Charles, Louisiana (LCH)

Monroe, Louisiana (MLU)

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Shreveport, Louisiana (SHV)

This list will continue to update.