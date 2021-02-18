Toro recalls nearly 7,000 snowblowers due to amputation hazard

Toro has recalled 6,700 Power Max Snowthrowers due to an amputation hazard.

The company says the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

Customers should immediately stop using the snowblower and contact an authorized dealer for free repair.

They can contact Toro at 833-254-8856 to access the 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system, or online at www.toro.com/locator to locate a Toro-authorized service dealer.

Toro says it has received five reports relating to the auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released. No injuries have been reported yet.

The recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowblower.

View serial numbers included in the recall here.

The snowblowers were sold at places like The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

Click here to learn more about the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.