Tornado tears through Birmingham, killing a teenager and hospitalizing 17 others

A Hampton Inn hotel is severely damaged after a tornado tore through Fultondale, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Alicia Elliott via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials say a tornado killed a teenager who was huddling with his family in the basement of their Alabama home Monday night.

The storm blew down a tree near the house that collapsed the structure.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith says several other family members were critically injured.

The tornado left a swath of destruction in the Jefferson County city north of Birmingham.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says 17 people have been hospitalized and 11 others were treated on scene.

The National Weather Service says the storm blew across Georgia before dawn and was prompting high wind warnings in the Carolinas on Tuesday.