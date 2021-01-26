Top 10 trending travel destinations of 2021 unveiled on National Plan for Vacation Day

Tuesday marked National Plan for Vacation Day, and with the hope that the world will exit the grips of the coronavirus pandemic this summer, Tripadvisor named the 10 top trending US destinations and top 10 emerging destinations globally.

Domestically, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, was named the United States’ top trending travel destination for 2021. Gatlinburg is near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and is home to thousands of vacation homes and chalets. It is also adjacent to nearby Pigeon Forge, home of Dollywood. Pigeon Forge also ranked highly on the list, coming in at No. 4.

Here is the list of top 10 trending destinations in the US:

1) Gatlinburg, Tennessee

2) St. Augustine, Florida

3) Fort Myers Beach, Florida

4) Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

5) Moab, Utah

6) Marco Island, Florida

7) Estes Park, Colorado

8) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

9) Clearwater, Florida

10) Jackson, Wyoming

Tripadvisor also released its list of top 10 emerging destinations across the world, which shows the 10 locations with the greatest year-over-year increase in saves on its site.

1) Martinique

2) Panama City Beach, Florida, United States

3) Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil

4) Holbox Island, Mexico

5) St Ives, United Kingdom

6) Mazatlan, Mexico

7) Colorado Springs, Colo., United States

8) Shoalhaven, Australia

9 Wroclaw, Poland

10 Mudgee, Australia

“Alongside the latest vaccine developments, pent-up demand is prompting the world to think more about travel in 2021,” said Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager, global media business at Tripadvisor. “But one result of the pandemic may be the destinations they’re interested in. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 74% of travelers will spend more time selecting a destination when planning their next trip. If you’re like me and already imagining your first post-vaccine vacation, this list of travelers’ favorite destinations can serve as your inspiration.”

