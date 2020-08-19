Tool rental coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide

Lowe’s will host two pandemic friendly drive-thru curbside trick-or-treat events at all its locations the week of Halloween. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Consumers will soon be able to rent tools at Lowe’s.

On Wednesday, the home improvement company announced that customers would be able to borrow tools at Lowe’s stores nationwide, with the first rental department rolling out Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

“For all of our customers, having the right tool is key to every project, but they may not always want to purchase a new tool or piece of equipment. Lowe’s Tool Rental helps customers save on the cost of owning, maintaining, and storing the tools they need,” said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe’s in a news release. “As the new home for Pros, offering tool rental is just another way we are committed to keeping them working. Whether a Pro’s tool fails on the job, needs a repair or they’re looking to try something new, tool rental will allow them to get back to the job site faster, saving them time and money.”

The company said that each store’s Tool Rental department will be about 4,000 square feet that would be a fully equipped mechanic shop to service tools, space for on-site cleaning and product demo areas.

To rent, consumers will select the device they need, confirm the rental date, and reserve it online.

The tools available for rent will be drain cleaning, restoration, sanitation, and concrete tools with brands such as Husqvarna, Bosch, and Metabo HPT.

The company has 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada.