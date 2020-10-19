Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

FILE – Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018. Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

According to Vice, members of the New Yorker and radio station WNYC were on the Zoom call when the incident occurred last week.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter” and declined further comment.

A CNN spokesperson says in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”