Toddler abandoned at Goodwill with note and change of clothes, suspect in custody

A young boy who was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi is now with Child Protective Services and police have at least one suspect in custody.

Southaven police posted on social media Monday about the boy, who they believe is about 2 years old. They told WREG he had a change of clothes, some food and a note written on a paper towel that read, “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”

Southaven is just south of Memphis across the Mississippi border.

The boy was unable to give his name or the names of any parents or relatives to officers, and they posted to social media asking the public for help identifying any relative or possible suspects.

Later Monday afternoon, police said they received numerous tips in addition to surveillance video.

“Southaven Police received numerous tips, and with the assistance of F.B.I. offices in both Mississippi, and Tennessee, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department a suspect related to this case was taken into custody in Memphis at approximately 15:30 hours. At this time the investigation is still on going, no suspect information or charges are being released,” they posted on Facebook.

“Chief Moore would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be re-united with family when CPS determines this is proper,” police added later on Facebook.