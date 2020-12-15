Today is the last day to enroll for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act

FILE – This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. As COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled in many places, a coalition of states, health care groups and activists is striving to drum up ‚ÄúObamacare‚Äù sign-ups among a growing number of Americans uninsured in perilous times. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP)

Tuesday marks the final day for Americans to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions without a job and more vulnerable to health issues than ever. While many Americans will be without employer-provided healthcare, people in most states are still able to pick a public plan through the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 3.8 millionAmericans have selected a health care plan provided through the Affordable Care Act during the current enrollment period. Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 alone, more than 900,000 Americans selected a public health care plan.

To sign up for a plan through to the Affordable Care Act, visit HealthCare.gov and click “take the first steps to apply.” From there, customers will enter some initial information and will then be able to pick a plan from the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace or be directed to a health insurance marketplace website run by your state.

Customers can also sign up for an ACA health insurance plan by calling 1-800-318-2596.