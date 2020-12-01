Tips on how you can cut a Christmas tree from a National Forest

There are 88 national park forests in the US you could choose from that would allow you to cut your own Christmas tree. And according to the U.S. Forest Service, all you need is a Christmas tree cutting permit.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, visitors need a Forest Service-issued permit, which is available for purchase on the Recreation.gov website or at local offices.

According to a press release, the Forest Service began selling permits in a “modernize” way on Oct. 15, as a way to minimize in-person interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, the agency said, is also good for the forest.

“The Christmas tree permit program is also a tool used in thinning dense, unhealthy stands of trees,” the agency stated in an October press release. “Forest health experts help identify areas where Christmas trees can be cut, opening up forage for wildlife and allowing the remaining trees to grow larger.”

According to the Forest Service, there are specific guidelines to follow, including having your permit on you at all times. You’ll also need to contact the forest district office nearest you for cutting instructions.

The permits will set you back between $5 to $20, varying by location.