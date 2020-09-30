Timothy Ray Brown: First patient to be cured of HIV dies of cancer

FILE – This March 4, 2019, file photo shows Timothy Ray Brown, nicknamed the Berlin patient, posed in Seattle. A Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body, doctors are reporting. If confirmed, this would be the first time HIV has been eliminated without a bone marrow or stem cell transplant like the ones that have cured two other men, nicknamed the Berlin and London patients for where they were treated. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The first person known to be cured of HIV infection, Timothy Ray Brown, has died. He was 54.

Brown was long known as “the Berlin patient” for where his historic treatment took place.

He died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to his partner.

The cause was a return of the cancer that originally prompted the unusual bone marrow and cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008, which for years seemed to have eliminated both his leukemia and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

His case inspired more research toward a cure, something that many scientists had thought impossible until his example proved that it was.