Tim Tebow, others join AG in announcing $100 million to combat human trafficking

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks with federal officials for a panel discussion on combatting human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says the federal government is awarding more than $100 million in grants to target human trafficking.

The money will go to task forces combatting human trafficking, to victim services and victim housing.

Barr made the announcement Monday in Atlanta with presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and athlete Tim Tebow, whose foundation is focused on combating human trafficking.

Tebow was among those who spoke at the event, saying that we have to live with a sense of urgency to be able to rescue as many lives as possible.

“It’s a calling because we believe it’s the greatest form of evil in the world today, because there are 40 million people around the world that need us,” said Tebow during the event. “They need us to say, no longer is it about the credit, it’s about the mission.”

Tebow also posted about attending the event on his social media.

Please join us in prayer as we continue our work to #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/oyxilf0Uq3 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 21, 2020

President Donald Trump’s administration in August awarded $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for victims of human trafficking.

The announcement came after Barr, Trump and the Kemps toured the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy southwest of downtown Atlanta.

