Three killed in Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho — Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. local time Tuesday.

All three personnel aboard the helicopter, which crashed south of Lucky Peak, were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, confirmed the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m.

Once the Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.

I’m shocked & saddened to learn of the deaths of 3 helicopter pilots w/ the @IDNationalGuard in a training exercise last night. Mine & Vicki’s prayers are w/ their families & all ID National Guardsmen during this painful time & thank them for their service to Idaho & the nation. https://t.co/OBP4JnlkJj — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) February 3, 2021

At approximately 12:15 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, crews located the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation will begin promptly.

Names of the deceased are being withheld until after next of kin have been notified.

This story was originally published by KIVI in Boise, Idaho.