Three juveniles arrested on felony charges for drinking from juice bottles, putting them back on store shelves

CORSICANA, TX — Three juveniles in Texas have been arrested on felony charges after allegedly drinking from two juice bottles inside a Walmart store then putting them back on the shelves.

The Corsicana Police Department says around 10 p.m. on August 23, officers were made aware of a Facebook post that showed a video of a suspect taking a drink from two separate juice bottles then putting them back on the shelves at Walmart.

Walmart’s management removed the products from the shelves as soon as they were made aware of the incident.

All three suspects were identified and taken into custody. They have been charged with tampering with consumer product, a second degree felony.

Since all suspects are age 16 or younger, they are considered juveniles, which prohibits law enforcement from publicly identifying them.

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV.