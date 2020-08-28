Thousands travel to D.C. to March on Washington

People pose for a photo in the Reflecting Pool in the shadow of the Washington Monument as they attend the March on Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Thousands of Americans descended upon Washington D.C. Friday for a “March on Washington.” The event was organized following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

“It’s just too much injustice,” Beth Wagner, who traveled from New Jersey to participate in the march, said.

Wagner has two black sons.

“I am always in fear they could be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Wagner added.

Andre Miller traveled from Portland, Oregon, with his 14-year-old son. Miller showed the scars he received after being recently shot by police with a tear gas canister.

Miller came to D.C. for his son, who has been called the N-Word in school.

“If my kids get called the N-word, we want a suspension or something,” Miller said.

Andre Junior says the speakers serve as motivation.

“Just to hear their messages are so inspiring,” Miller Junior added.

The event was organized by Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

“The only way we are going to resolve these issues is by doing it together,” Luther King III said.