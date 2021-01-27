Thousands making ‘house floats’ since Mardi Gras parades have been canceled

National News

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Designer, Caroline Thomas looks at a house decorated like a parade float in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    A top-hatted dinosaur, shown Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, is among Mardi Gras decorations in the yard of a mansion on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Because pandemic dangers from large and widespread crowds have canceled Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans this year, thousands of people are decorating their homes as floats. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Madeline Fox and her husband, Tom Fox, stand on their porch in River Ridge on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with decorations that Madeline Fox made to decorate their yard for Mardi Gras. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Charlotte "Charlie" Jallans-Daly, right, and her wife, Sharon Jallans-Daly, pose for a picture behind giant ruby slippers which are part of Wizard of Oz "house float" decorations for Mardi Gras. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New Orleans. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Passersby look at dinosaurs on the balcony of a mansion on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The banner says "Thank you, Mayor, for keeping us safe." Because pandemic dangers from large and widespread crowds have canceled Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans this year, thousands of people are decorating their homes as floats. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Thom Karamus shows his paper mache head of the hookah-smoking caterpillar from "Alice in Wonderland," on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021, in New Orleans. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Carley Sercovich hot glues an addition to a coral reef of boxes and spray foam at the foot of her front steps in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Jessica Spencer, left, and Carley Sercovich discuss the progress of Mardi Gras "house float" decorations at Sercovich's home in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Parade float workers Travis Keene, left, and Joey Mercer position a pelican while fellow crew member Chelsea Kamm, right, looks on while decorating a house in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
  • Virus Outbreak Paradeless Mardi Gras
    Foam balls studded with golf tees stand in for coronaviruses at this "house float" in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

NEW ORLEANS, La.— You just can’t keep a good city down, especially when Mardi Gras is coming.

All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season and on Fat Tuesday.

Some smaller groups announced no-parade plans before the city did.

But the “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced in November that parades were off for the season.

Megan Joy Boudreaux says it started as a joke on Twitter, but she began to like the idea and started a Facebook group called the Krewe of House Floats. Nearly 40 subgroups evolved to discuss neighborhood plans.

Organizers told The Associated Press that they’re asking participants to have their homes decorated at least two weeks before Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 16.

Neighborhoods have picked different themes. One woman told AP that her block’s theme is Shark Week staycation paradise. Some are incorporating pandemic themes, while others are taking more transitional routes.

And in the spirit of helping others in need, organizers are suggesting people hire or buy from Carnival artists who are out of work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss