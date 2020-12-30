Minimum wage set to increase in New York, New Jersey

Employees in 20 states are about to see a pay increase as minimum wage rates are set to increase by Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The bump in pay comes as part of a previously-scheduled effort to adjust for cost-of-living gains — or to ratchet up toward goals like $15 an hour minimum wage, CNN reported.

According to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia will raise their minimum wage later in the year.

On Thursday, New York is slated to increase its minimum wage by 70 cents to $12.50.

In California, employees who work at a company that has 26 or more employees will see their rate rise from $13 to $14 an hour.

In New Mexico, the minimum wage will increase from $9 an hour to $10.50.

In Minnesota, the minimum wage is gaining 8 cents to $10.08.

According to Paycor, Georgia and Wyoming are the two states with the lowest minimum wage with $5.15. But since employers in those states are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act, Georgia and Wyoming must still pay their employees the $7.25 Federal minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage became effective July 24, 2009, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The state with the highest minimum wage applying to all companies is Washington at $13.69.

Below is the complete list of all 24 states who are set to increase minimum wage in their state effective Jan. 1 (unless otherwise noted):

Alaska – $10.34

Arizona – $12.15

Arkansas – $11

California – $14

Colorado – $12.32

Connecticut – $12 to $13 effective August 1, 2021

Florida – $8.56 to $8.65 by Jan. 1. $8.65 to $10 effective September 30, 2021

Illinois – $11

Maine – $12.15

Maryland – $11.75

Massachusetts – $13.50

Minnesota – $10.08

Missouri – $10.30

Montana – $8.75

Nevada – $9 to $9.75 effective July 1, 2021

New Jersey – $12

New Mexico – $10.50

New York – $11.80 to $12.50 effective Dec. 31, 2020

Ohio – $8.80

Oregon – $13.25 to $14 effective July 1, 2021

South Dakota – $9.45

Vermont – $11.75

Virginia – $7.25 to $9.50 effective May 1, 2021

Washington – $13.69

According to President-elect Joe Biden‘s Empower Worker initiative, he will try to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.