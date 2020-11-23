Governor Cuomo window stickers aim to bring humor to new COVID mandates

The stickers are available at ZoomBuffalo.com.

A New York company is having some fun with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new statewide mandate that limits home gatherings to 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZoomBuffalo.com Owner Rory Allen has created “The 11th Guest” window sticker. For $11.26, you can have a likeness of the governor keeping an eye on the holiday festivities in your home.

“For anyone that wants to make sure their family only has the proper amount of guest this Thanksgiving” the site says.

The idea is all in good fun and was not created to attack the governor, Allen said.

The no-damage sticker, which measures 7.25″ by 5.8,” ships in three days. You can also purchase three for $20.20.

The governor’s 10-person-maximum order has been met with criticism, including from Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, who said last week his deputies would not break up Thanksgiving dinners in private homes.

“This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates,” Howard said in a statement.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has said the intent of the mandate is not to have law enforcement enter homes during the holidays, but rather urge New Yorkers to use common sense to protect the health of themselves and their loved ones.

