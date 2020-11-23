Governor Cuomo window stickers aim to bring humor to new COVID mandates

National News

by: WKBW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
'The 11th Guest' Cuomo window sticker aims to bring humor to new COVID mandates

The stickers are available at ZoomBuffalo.com.

A New York company is having some fun with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new statewide mandate that limits home gatherings to 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZoomBuffalo.com Owner Rory Allen has created “The 11th Guest” window sticker. For $11.26, you can have a likeness of the governor keeping an eye on the holiday festivities in your home.

“For anyone that wants to make sure their family only has the proper amount of guest this Thanksgiving” the site says.

The idea is all in good fun and was not created to attack the governor, Allen said.

The no-damage sticker, which measures 7.25″ by 5.8,” ships in three days. You can also purchase three for $20.20.

The governor’s 10-person-maximum order has been met with criticism, including from Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, who said last week his deputies would not break up Thanksgiving dinners in private homes.

“This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates,” Howard said in a statement.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has said the intent of the mandate is not to have law enforcement enter homes during the holidays, but rather urge New Yorkers to use common sense to protect the health of themselves and their loved ones.

This story was originally published by staff at WKBW.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs