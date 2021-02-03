Texas woman charged in Capitol riot asks judge for permission to vacation in Mexico

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A woman in Texas facing charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol has asked a federal judge for permission to vacation in Mexico.

According to court records, Jenny Cudd told the judge that the four-day trip this month is a “work-related bonding retreat” to Mexico’s Riviera Maya from Feb. 18-21, USA Today reported.

According to court documents, Cudd, a small business owner from Midland, Texas, faces misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,

According to court documents, Cudd was arrested on Jan. 12 after federal agents caught wind of her posting statements on social media and boasting in a TV interview about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She was released on her own recognizance, according to USA Today.

Cudd’s next court appearance is on Thursday and she’s been ordered to stay away from nation’s capital except for matters related to her case, the Seattle Times reported.

The judge has not issued a response to her request.