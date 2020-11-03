Suspect in Vienna terror attack that left 4 dead has ties to Islamic State

After a shooting armed police officers investigate the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria’s top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VIENNA — Austrian authorities say at least one gunman, shooting apparently at random in a popular Vienna nightlife area hours before a coronavirus lockdown took effect, killed four people in an Islamic extremist attack.

They said Tuesday that the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, was a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen who had a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State extremist group in Syria.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said two men and two women died from their injuries in the attack Monday evening. He said a police officer who tried to get in the attacker’s way was shot and wounded, and another 14 people were hurt.

Police have arrested several other people and searched 15 houses and apartments